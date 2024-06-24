Quant Mutual Fund clarifies on report of Sebi probe for ‘front-running’; says ‘Fully committed to cooperate’

Quant Mutual Fund has issued a clarification to its investors regarding the report of Sebi probe for front-running, saying it is “fully committed to cooperate with the regulator”.

The clarification came after Moneycontrol reported that capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted search and seizure operations at two locations of Quant Mutual Fund - Mumbai and Hyderabad - suspecting front-running.

Sebi has also questioned Quant Mutual Fund dealers and persons connected with the case, the Moneycontrol report said, quoting sources who also revealed that the alleged profits from the front-running operations were around ₹20 crore.

In a clarification issued to its investors, the Sandeep Tandon-owned Quant Mutual Fund confirmed that it received inquiries from the regulator.

“Recently, Quant Mutual Fund has received inquiries from SEBI, and we want to address any concerns you may have regarding this matter. We want to assure you that Quant Mutual Fund is a regulated entity, and we are always fully committed to cooperate with the regulator throughout any review. We will provide all necessary support and continue to furnish data to SEBI on a regular and as-needed basis,” the company’s response said.

Quant Mutual Fund has been the fastest growing mutual fund in the country with asset under management (AUM) of more than ₹90,000 crore.

“Our primary goal remains unchanged: to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to all our valued investors. Your confidence in quant Mutual Fund is of utmost importance to us, and we are dedicated to maintaining transparency and adherence to regulatory standards,” it said.

Front-running is an illegal practice where fund managers or dealers or brokers, who are aware of upcoming large trades, place their own orders beforehand to profit from the anticipated price movement when the large trade is executed.