NFO Alert: From objectives to risk, all you need to know about Quant Consumption Fund

Quant Mutual Fund announced the launch of Quant Consumption Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following the consumption theme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 05, 2024, and will close on January 18, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended equity scheme following the consumption theme. This product is suitable for investors seeking {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is an open-ended equity scheme following the consumption theme. This product is suitable for investors seeking

To generate long-term capital appreciation

To predominantly invest in equity and equity-related securities of companies benefiting directly or indirectly from consumption-led demand in India. What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation and provide long-term growth opportunities by investing in a portfolio of consumption-driven companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realised. The primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation and provide long-term growth opportunities by investing in a portfolio of consumption-driven companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realised.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment. 5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation (% of net assets) of the scheme’s portfolio will be as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity & equity-related instruments of consumption and consumption-related sectors 80% 100% Very High Equity and equity-related instruments other than companies of consumption and consumption-related sectors 0% 20% Very High Debt and money market instruments 0% 20% Low to Medium Foreign equity and equity-related instruments and overseas ETFs 0% 20% Very High Units issued by REITs & InvITs 0% 10% Very High

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, many other To date, many other asset management companies (AMCs) in India have launched similar funds, yielding good returns, surpassing not only the inflation rate but also helping investors create wealth in the long run.

Name of the fund Five-year returns (in %) SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund 23.43 Nippon India Consumption Fund 23.39 Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund 21.21 Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund 19.86 Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund 19.69 Tata India Consumer Fund 18.99 Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund 18.77 Sundaram Consumption Fund 18.59 Source: AMFI (Data as of January 08, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The performance of the scheme is measured against the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services Index TRI. The performance of the scheme is measured against the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services Index TRI.

The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services Index TRI is a market capitalisation-based index designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of a diversified portfolio of companies representing the domestic consumption sector which includes sectors like consumer non-durables, healthcare, automotive, construction, telecom services, pharmaceuticals, hotels, media & entertainment, consumer goods, consumer services, IT, textiles, industrial manufacturing, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme is being benchmarked against the index mentioned above since the composition of the index is in line with the investment objective of the scheme / plan(s) and is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme/plan (s). It will also enable the investors to arrive at a more informed judgment on the scheme‘s performance.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be calculated as under: This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be calculated as under:

- For redemptions/switchouts (including SIP/STP) within 15 days from the date of allotment of units, irrespective of the amount of investment: 1% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Units issued on reinvestment of IDCW shall not be subject to load. No load shall be levied on switches between options and sub-options of the Scheme.

Who will manage this scheme? Ankit Pande and Vasav Sahgal are the dedicated fund managers of this scheme. Ankit Pande and Vasav Sahgal are the dedicated fund managers of this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!