Quant, PPFAS: How much the CEOs of India's fastest-growing mutual funds earn
Summary
- Mutual funds are required to publish the annual remuneration of their fund managers and executives on their websites for investors to access easily.
- Investors should note that salaries of fund managers shouldn’t be a major factor influencing their MF investment decisions.
The highest-paid executive in Quant Mutual Fund, the country’s fastest-growing mutual fund, was paid about 10% of what his counterpart in the closest rival received as remuneration in FY24, according to data provided by the companies.