RBI announces 6.97% interest rate on Floating Rate Bond 2024
The RBI today announced a 6.97% interest rate on the government's Floating Rate Bond 2024 (FRB 2024) applicable for the half year May 07, 2023 to November 06, 2023
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 4 announced a 6.97 percent interest rate on the Government of India's Floating Rate Bond 2024 (FRB 2024) applicable for the half year May 07, 2023 to November 06, 2023.
