‘RBI should revise overseas investment limit by MFs’

We did this analysis, vis-a-vis benchmark index as on 31 December over a three-year period. There are a number of stocks (SRF, Bharat Electronics, Jubilant FoodWorks, ICICI Bank, UltraTech, BalKrishna Industries), where the scheme has delivered positive alpha, which means my process is not completely bad. Then there are stocks (ITC, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, and Coal India), where I’m underweight and the scheme has delivered positive alpha. In some stocks (GAIL and RBL), we were overweight but that didn’t work out. So, we cut our losses and moved out. This shows that we are not rigid about anything. On some stocks (Petronet LNG and Axis Bank) we were overweight, and they didn’t deliver but we are still holding. So why am I holding on to Petronet? Because we believe this de-rating of stock is not justified, and it can bounce back. Same about Axis Bank, we have a view that this bank will get re-rated. Now, on some stocks, we are underweight (Asian Paints and Adani Group) and they have given negative alpha. And then there were stocks where we were under-invested (Bajaj Finance and RIL), we realized we made a mistake and we became either equal weight or I become a neutral weight. Do I have to make an improvement? Yes, I have to ensure that I don’t go and invest in stocks where I’ve been overweight and it gives me negative alpha. Will I change my process to get this into my portfolio? The answer is no. Because we don’t know when it will fall. We are comfortable with our process, whatever small tweaks are necessary we will do, and will the fund come back in terms of performance vis-a-vis large-cap bias? One answer is yes, we are quite hopeful.

