Record high! Mutual fund AUM cross ₹50 lakh crore milestone, reveals AMFI data
While it took almost 50 years for the mutual fund industry to build the first ₹10 lakh crore of AUM, the last ₹10 lakh crore, from ₹40 lakh crore to ₹50 lakh crore, was amassed in just a little over a year.
The mutual fund industry achieved a significant milestone of ₹50 lakh crore assets under management (AUM) in the month of December 2023, the AMFI data released on Monday showed. What is awe-inspiring is that it took barely 13 months to take the overall AUM from ₹40 lakh crore to ₹50 lakh crore.