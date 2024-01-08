 Record high! Mutual fund AUM cross ₹50 lakh crore milestone, reveals AMFI data | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 08 2024 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.05 -1.20%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 982.00 -1.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 627.05 -2.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,663.75 -1.11%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 789.05 -0.19%
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Record high! Mutual fund AUM cross 50 lakh crore milestone, reveals AMFI data
Back Back
MintGenie

Record high! Mutual fund AUM cross ₹50 lakh crore milestone, reveals AMFI data

Vimal Chander Joshi

While it took almost 50 years for the mutual fund industry to build the first ₹10 lakh crore of AUM, the last ₹10 lakh crore, from ₹40 lakh crore to ₹50 lakh crore, was amassed in just a little over a year.

The ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’ investor awareness campaign run by AMFI has led to increased awarenessPremium
The ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’ investor awareness campaign run by AMFI has led to increased awareness

The mutual fund industry achieved a significant milestone of 50 lakh crore assets under management (AUM) in the month of December 2023, the AMFI data released on Monday showed. What is awe-inspiring is that it took barely 13 months to take the overall AUM from 40 lakh crore to 50 lakh crore.

Mutual Fund folios reached an all-time high of 16,48,90,272 in December 2023 while the SIP (systematic investment plan) contribution touched 17,610.16 crore.

“While the MF industry took almost 50 years to build the first 10 lakh crores of AUM, the last 10 lakh crores, from 40 lakh crores to 50 lakh crores was amassed in just over a year. The entire mutual fund industry in India including the AMCs and the Regulator have put in focused efforts to reach investors across the country with support from the MF distributors," said Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive of Association of Mutual Funds in India.

He further added, “The more encouraging aspect is the constant retail participation in a disciplined manner through the systematic investment planning (SIP) route. The B30 locations have instilled a new drive in the MF investment and the distributor fraternity has been working towards deeper financial inclusion."

Navneet Munot, Chairman of AMFI, commented on this milestone, saying, "We are elated to announce the achievement of 50 lakh crore AUM, which is a testament to the trust that investors place in the Indian Mutual Fund Industry. On this momentous achievement, we would like to thank and congratulate the regulator, SEBI, all our distributors and investment advisers, all MF industry stakeholders, our member AMCs and above all, the mutual fund investors. The mutual fund Industry is geared up for the next growth milestone of 100 Lakh Crores AUM and 10 crore investors."

The ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’ investor awareness campaign run by AMFI under the aegis of SEBI has led to increased awareness and acceptance of mutual funds as an investment option of choice.

On the upbeat figures of mutual fund investment, Viraj Gandhi, CEO, SAMCO Mutual Fund, says: "Indian markets ended the year on a high with December 2023 witnessing the Santa Claus rally. FPIs joined the party with retail investors leading to positive returns for all major indices and creating new all time highs."

Moving forward

The mutual fund industry body AMFI believes that the industry is geared up to surpass the 100 lakh crore AUM mark by the turn of the decade.

Achieving this growth will require an increase in the investor base from 4.21 crore to 10 crore investors. AMFI will follow three distinct categories of market expansion that will be essential to achieve this target - Distribution outreach, inclusion of middle-income households through simplification and digitalisation and higher wallet share of household savings.

MF AUM ( crore)                                        MilestonesTime it took for the next 10 lakh crore
10 lakh                    May 2014---
20 lakh                        Aug 20173 years
30 lakh                                Nov 20203 years
40 lakh                                            Nov 20222 years
50 lakh                                            Dec 202313 months

The industry’s AUM crossed the milestone of 10 lakh crore for the first time at the end of May 2014 and in a short span of about three years, the AUM size had increased more than two folds and crossed 20 lakh crore for the first time in August 2017.

The AUM size crossed 30 lakh crore for the first time in November 2020. And the industry’s AUM topped 40 lakh crore for the first time in November 2022.

The AUM, which took 24 months to go from 30 lakh crore to 40 lakh crore, added the next 10 lakh crore in half the time, as it touched 50 lakh crore in the month of December 2023.

At the end of Dec 2023 with 50 lakh crore mark in AUM, the mutual fund industry has witnessed growth of 40 lakh crore in 9 years.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 08 Jan 2024, 06:07 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App