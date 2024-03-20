Retail investors’ inflow to mutual funds spiked 40% in the past one year, AMFI data shows
The value of assets held by individual investors in mutual funds rose 40 percent to ₹32.87 lakh crore in Feb 2024 vis-à-vis ₹23.44 lakh crore in Feb 2023, the AMFI data reveals.
Investment in mutual funds has really caught up with retail investors in the past one year. This is clearly evident from the latest data released by the Association of Mutual funds in India (AMFI) for the month of February.
