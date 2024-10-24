Retail investors’ mutual fund assets spiked nearly 50% in past one year: AMFI data

Investment by retail investors has spiked considerably in the past one year. The value of assets held by retail investors in mutual funds jumped from 28.10 lakh crore in September 2023 to 42.10 lakh crore in September 2024, an increase of 49.82 per cent.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published24 Oct 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Equity-oriented schemes draw 88 per cent of their investment from individual investors which include retail and HNIs.
Equity-oriented schemes draw 88 per cent of their investment from individual investors which include retail and HNIs.

Investing in mutual funds is believed to be a good financial decision and is often recommended by wealth advisors as safe for individual investors. By virtue of being managed by experts, mutual funds offer more stable returns minus volatility vis-a-vis individual stocks. No wonder then that the overall asset size of the mutual fund universe has been growing at a fast pace month after month.

The latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) reveals that investment by retail investors has jumped significantly in the past one year.

Also Read | Retail investors cut stakes in most Adani Group companies in Q2

Sample this: The value of assets held by retail investors in mutual funds rose from 28.10 lakh crore in September 2023 to 42.10 lakh crore in September 2024, an increase of 49.82 per cent.

Another point worth considering is that most of the fresh investment in mutual funds was made in equity schemes. However incredible it may sound, the data suggests that a whopping 87 per cent of individual investor assets are held in equity-oriented schemes (Industry Trends September 2024).

On the other hand, 51 per cent of mutual fund assets owned by institutional investors are held in liquid or money market schemes and debt-oriented schemes.

Let us examine this data from a different angle. Equity-oriented schemes draw 88 per cent of their investment from individual investors, including retail and HNIs (high net-worth individuals). Institutional investors, on the other hand, dominate liquid and money market schemes (88 per cent), debt-oriented schemes (63 per cent) and ETFs, FOFs (89 per cent).

Assets managed by the entire mutual fund industry have risen from 47.79 lakh crore in September 2023 to 68 lakh crore in September 2024.

Now the proportionate share of equity-oriented schemes is 61 per cent of the industry assets in September 2024, up from 54.1 per cent in September 2023.

Institutional investors

AMFI data (Industry Trends for Sep 2024) reveals that institutional investment has also spiked significantly in the past year. The value of institutional assets jumped from 19.69 lakh crore in September 2023 to 25.90 lakh crore in September 2024, reporting an increase of 31.56 per cent.

Also Read | I want to diversify my portfolio. Please elaborate on flexi-cap mutual funds

When it comes to overall assets, institutional investors account for 38.1 per cent, corporates hold 95 per cent, and Indian and foreign institutions and banks account for the rest.

The remaining assets in the mutual fund universe (i.e., 61.9 per cent) are held by individual investors in September 2024, as compared to 58.8 per cent in September 2023.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Business NewsMutual FundsRetail investors’ mutual fund assets spiked nearly 50% in past one year: AMFI data

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Mutual Funds

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.