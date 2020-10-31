5,000 invested monthly in Axis Midcap Fund became 4.30 lakh in five years

Investors of Axis Mutual Fund's equity schemes are enjoying superior returns for over last two years in a row now. The performance of Axis Mutual Fund's equity mutual funds got far more attention as it was the time when most other equity schemes have had a poor show. Though, some of those schemes have recovered form their lows now. Axis Midcap Fund, the topper in the mid cap equity mutual funds category has grown by 13.67% annualised in the last five years and by 12.67% annualised in the last three years, for investors who have been investing through a monthly SIP .

Suppose an investor started a monthly SIP of ₹5,000 in Axis Midcap Fund since October 2015 , i.e., a period of five years, he would have made ₹4,27,000 as on today. Total investments through monthly mode were ₹3 lakh in these five years.

Shreyash Devalkar has been managing Axis Midcap Fund since November 2016. The scheme holds assets worth ₹6,732 crore.

Axis Midcap Fund has secured its place in the top quartile since 2018. Year-to-date, the scheme has maintained its position among the toppers as well.

The scheme has remarkably outperformed the category average in the last five years. According to Morningstar data, 5-year returns of Axis Midcap Fund stood at 12.43%, while the category on an average has generated around 5%.

Axis Midcap fund has given over 10% returns in the last one year and 11.40% in the last three years. Here's how a lumpsum amount of ₹10,000 invested in Axis Midcap Fund has grown till date, vs its category average and index.

View Full Image Growth of ₹ 10,000 ; Category is midcap, index is S&P BSE Midcap TR; Source: Morningstar India

Top five stocks held by the scheme as on September 30 include IPCA Laporatories (5.33%), PI Industries (4.56%), Voltas (3.59%),Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (3.53%) and Mphasis (3.30%). Axis Midcap Fund has 48 stocks in its portfolio, where top 10 holdings constitute 36% of the total AUM.

According to Morningstar Risk & Return matrix, the scheme is a low risk- high return fund vs the category

