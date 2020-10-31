5,000 invested monthly in Axis Midcap Fund became 4.30 lakh in five years

₹5,000 invested monthly in Axis Midcap Fund became ₹4.30 lakh in five years2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2020, 08:50 AM IST
Investors of Axis Mutual Fund's equity schemes are enjoying superior returns for over last two years in a row now. The performance of Axis Mutual Fund's equity mutual funds got far more attention as it was the time when most other equity schemes have had a poor show. Though, some of those schemes have recovered form their lows now. Axis Midcap Fund, the topper in the mid cap equity mutual funds category has grown by 13.67% annualised in the last five years and by 12.67% annualised in the last three years, for investors who have been investing through a monthly SIP.
Suppose an investor started a monthly SIP of ₹5,000 in Axis Midcap Fund since October 2015 , i.e., a period of five years, he would have made ₹4,27,000 as on today. Total investments through monthly mode were ₹3 lakh in these five years.
Shreyash Devalkar has been managing Axis Midcap Fund since November 2016. The scheme holds assets worth ₹6,732 crore.
Axis Midcap Fund has secured its place in the top quartile since 2018. Year-to-date, the scheme has maintained its position among the toppers as well.
Axis Midcap fund has given over 10% returns in the last one year and 11.40% in the last three years. Here's how a lumpsum amount of ₹10,000 invested in Axis Midcap Fund has grown till date, vs its category average and index.
Top five stocks held by the scheme as on September 30 include IPCA Laporatories (5.33%), PI Industries (4.56%), Voltas (3.59%),Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (3.53%) and Mphasis (3.30%). Axis Midcap Fund has 48 stocks in its portfolio, where top 10 holdings constitute 36% of the total AUM.
According to Morningstar Risk & Return matrix, the scheme is a low risk- high return fund vs the category
