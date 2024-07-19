SBI can restrict offerings to only SBI MF schemes: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

  • The chair of India's markets regulator said she doesn't see a problem if an entity decides to sell mutual funds from a group company.

Sashind Ningthoukhongjam
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. (PTI)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. (PTI)

Banks only selling mutual fund products offered by their sister concern is not a problem unless they’re mis-selling, clarified Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, at an SBI Mutual fund event.

About 97% of the mutual fund commissions earned by State Bank of India came from SBI Mutual Fund, according to FY22 data by the Association of Mutual Funds of India. 

In the same period, 52% of SBI AMC’s commission payout, amounting to 711 crore, went to its parent bank, as per the AMC’s annual disclosure data. 

Buch does not see this as a major problem.

“If an entity makes a decision that amongst this space, I’m going to sell my group, I see no problem in it,” Buch told Mint. "If SBI has the might of its distribution, why should they not use it.”

She added that in case a fund is underperforming and the sale is tantamount to mis-selling, the system needs to guard against this. However, she expressed confidence that the mutual fund ecosystem will take care of it. 

In the same event, Buch recounted an incident when she was heading ICICI Caps (later ICICI securities) and was asked why she was not pushing ICICI Mutual Fund schemes. 

She recalled telling K.V. Kamath, then CEO of ICICI Bank, that the priority was to ensure the performance of the schemes.  Buch said Kamath agreed with her.

Dinesh Khara, chairperson of SBI, added that SBI has an open architecture where the bank is allowed to sell mutual fund schemes from any company. However, data show an overwhelming majority of SBI’s commissions come from SBI Mutual Fund. 

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:42 PM IST
HomeMutual FundsSBI can restrict offerings to only SBI MF schemes: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Mutual Funds

      More From Popular in Mutual Funds
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue