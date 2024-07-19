Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / SBI can restrict offerings to only SBI MF schemes: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Sashind Ningthoukhongjam

  • The chair of India's markets regulator said she doesn't see a problem if an entity decides to sell mutual funds from a group company.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. (PTI)

Banks only selling mutual fund products offered by their sister concern is not a problem unless they’re mis-selling, clarified Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, at an SBI Mutual fund event.

About 97% of the mutual fund commissions earned by State Bank of India came from SBI Mutual Fund, according to FY22 data by the Association of Mutual Funds of India.

In the same period, 52% of SBI AMC’s commission payout, amounting to 711 crore, went to its parent bank, as per the AMC’s annual disclosure data.

Buch does not see this as a major problem.

“If an entity makes a decision that amongst this space, I’m going to sell my group, I see no problem in it," Buch told Mint. "If SBI has the might of its distribution, why should they not use it."

She added that in case a fund is underperforming and the sale is tantamount to mis-selling, the system needs to guard against this. However, she expressed confidence that the mutual fund ecosystem will take care of it.

In the same event, Buch recounted an incident when she was heading ICICI Caps (later ICICI securities) and was asked why she was not pushing ICICI Mutual Fund schemes.

She recalled telling K.V. Kamath, then CEO of ICICI Bank, that the priority was to ensure the performance of the schemes. Buch said Kamath agreed with her.

Dinesh Khara, chairperson of SBI, added that SBI has an open architecture where the bank is allowed to sell mutual fund schemes from any company. However, data show an overwhelming majority of SBI’s commissions come from SBI Mutual Fund.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sashind writes on personal finance, mutual funds, and all things money. He is a regular host of the 'Why Not Mint Money?' podcast.
