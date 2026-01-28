SBI Mutual Fund likely to file papers for $1.2-1.4 billion IPO by mid-February, list by April
Summary
SBI and Amundi will divest shares, with market conditions influencing the final listing timeline.
SBI Funds Management, India’s largest asset manager, is expected to file its draft prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO) with the market regulator by mid-February, with a listing likely by April, said three people aware of the discussions.
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story