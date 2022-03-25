SBI Mutual Fund registers 39% rise in fresh SIPs in FY22

According to the press release, this was driven by a strong distribution network of independent financial advisors, national distributors and SBI bank branches. In addition, opening of SBI MF’s new branches in several Tier 2 locations, too helped. The press release also provides data on the geographical distribution of these SIPs. The North, East, West and South accounted for 25%, 22%, 25% and 28%, respectively, of the SIPs in the current financial year.

