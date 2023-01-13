"The SEBI move to allow mutual funds with active ELSS to launch passive ELSS schemes is a welcome move, which will be massively beneficial for investors. Furthermore, investors can also get a tax deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C of the IT Act. Thereby, the passive ELSS are much cheaper with a lower expense ratio as compared to the active ones. Along with the tax benefit, a lower expense ratio is something wherein investors will get directly benefited, and they will be able to save more money. This also opens up opportunities for the mutual fund industry to have more inflows of funds and more savings from a consumer standpoint," said Mahesh Shukla CEO & Founder PayMe.