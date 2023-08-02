Sebi exploring options to let mutual funds charge higher fees with all expenses: Report1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Sebi is exploring an option to let mutual funds charge higher fees with all expenses, including brokerage and taxes paid by fund houses, the sources told Reuters.
Capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will put forward two options to water down its earlier proposal of levying a standard investor fee on mutual funds, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
