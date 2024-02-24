Sebi invites suggestions from stakeholders on ease of doing business for mutual funds
To promote the ease of doing business, SEBI sought comments from the public on Oct 4 last year on various regulations including mutual fund Regulations. The comments received from the public were later forwarded to the working group for consideration in its final recommendation.
The capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a consultation paper on ease of doing business initiatives for mutual funds.
