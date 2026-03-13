Sebi removes upper limit on intraday borrowing for mutual funds to manage liquidity

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has removed the upper limit on intraday borrowing by mutual funds, allowing them to temporarily borrow beyond the earlier limit to manage same-day liquidity mismatches.

In a circular issued on Friday, the regulator clarified that mutual funds are generally allowed to borrow up to 20% of a scheme’s net assets, with the duration of such borrowings not exceeding six months. This ceiling will now not apply to intraday borrowing carried out to meet redemption payouts.



The change will come into effect on 1 April. It was introduced in a gazette notification for the new Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 2026, in January.

Mutual funds engage in intra-day borrowing to maintain liquidity for redemption payments for liquid and overnight schemes.

Redemption proceeds for the schemes are typically paid to investors in the morning of T+1, while maturity proceeds from instruments such as Tri-Party Repo Dealing System (TREPS) or reverse repo transactions are received only later in the day. This can create a temporary cash crunch, which is often resolved through short-term borrowing arrangements with banks.

Sebi said the removal of the cap does not imply unrestricted borrowing. Intraday borrowing should not exceed guaranteed receivables expected on the same day from the central government, the Reserve Bank of India and the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd.

Approval and disclosure The board of the asset management company (AMC) and the board of trustees are required to approve a policy for intra-day borrowing, which must be disclosed on the mutual fund’s website.

The regulator said AMCs have to absorb any costs arising from such borrowing. Any charges or losses caused by delays or unforeseen events in receiving the expected funds must be borne by the AMC.

