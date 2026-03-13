The Indian market regulator’s decision to discontinue solution-oriented schemes such as education and retirement funds offered by mutual fund houses has left ₹57,664 crore of investor money in limbo, with uncertainty over what will happen to the investments.
Over ₹57,000 crore of mutual fund money in flux after Sebi axes solution-oriented schemes; investors left in the lurch
SummaryWhile the regulator introduced new open-ended funds with target date maturities as an alternative option, mutual fund executives are pushing for the retention of existing solution-oriented schemes to avoid investor disruption and AUM loss.
