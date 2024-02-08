Sectoral, small-cap mutual funds witness highest inflow, shows AMFI January data
Sectoral mutual funds saw an inflow of ₹4,805 crore, smallcaps witnessed an inflow of ₹3,257 crore and multicaps saw an inflow of ₹3,038 crore.
Inflows into equity mutual funds hit ₹21,780 crore over December’s inflows of ₹16,997 crore, reporting an increase of 28 percent over the preceding month, shows the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
