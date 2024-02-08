Sectoral, small-cap mutual funds witness highest inflow, shows AMFI January data

Inflows into equity mutual funds hit ₹21,780 crore over December’s inflows of ₹16,997 crore, reporting an increase of 28 percent over the preceding month, shows the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The spike can be partly attributed to some categories of mutual funds such as sectoral funds, largecaps, multicaps and smallcaps.

These funds saw maximum inflows Sectoral mutual funds saw an inflow of ₹4,805 crore, smallcaps witnessed an inflow of ₹3,257 crore and multicaps saw an inflow of ₹3,038 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was followed by flexi-cap funds and mid-cap funds which drew a total of ₹2,447 crore and 2,061 crore, respectively. However, large-cap funds and value funds saw an inflow of ₹1,287 crore and ₹1,842 crore, respectively.

Categories Inflow in Jan ( ₹ crore) Sectoral 4,805 Small caps 3,257 Multi caps 3,038 Flexi caps 2,447 mid-caps 2,061 Arbitrage 10,608 Multi asset allocation 7,079 Index funds 2,988

(Source: AMFI)

Among hybrid mutual funds, maximum inflow was seen in arbitrage and multi asset allocation funds which saw an inflow of ₹10,608 crore and ₹7,079 crore, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index funds also saw huge inflow to the tune of ₹2,988 crore.

A total of 20 mutual fund schemes were launched in January, in the category of both open ended and close ended scheme, raising a total of ₹6,817 crore.

Several new highs Just like preceding months, January witnessed several new highs. Mutual fund industry’s net AUM reached ₹52,74,000 crore for January, while the corresponding figure for December was ₹50,77,900 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retail MF folios (Equity + Hybrid + Solution Oriented Schemes) also hit an all-time high at 13,56,80,462 for the month of January 2024 compared to 13,18,55,261 for the month of December 2023.

SIP contribution stood at an all-time high of ₹18,838.33 crore in January 2024.

While sharing his thoughts on the latest industry data, Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, said, “As we reflect on the latest data within the mutual fund industry, it is abundantly clear that we are in an era of growth and participation through financial savings instruments. The surge in SIP accounts to an unprecedented 7.92 crores in January 2024, coupled with the milestone of 51.84 lakhs new SIP registrations, underscoring the unwavering commitment of investors towards disciplined wealth creation. What truly inspires confidence is the sustained retail participation across the country." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!