Should you invest in equity mutual funds focused on US tech stocks? 3 experts weigh in
Financial experts caution on risks associated with sector-focused technology MFs despite their strong performance. The US tech boom may face challenges ahead due to high valuations and potential slowdown, leading to downside risks.
Equity mutual funds investing in shares of technology companies based in the US have delivered handsome returns for investors in the last few months. These funds have gained in excess of 40% in the last one year, which is among the best in equity MF schemes. Only a few equity categories such as the mid-cap and small-cap MFs have done better than these funds.