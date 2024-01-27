Mutual Funds: Should you stop or pause investing when markets hit all-time highs? 3 experts answer
Instead of completely stopping mutual fund investments, investors can reduce their SIP or lump-sum amounts and diversify their portfolio to include safer assets like debt funds or gold.
The recent robust performance of the stock market is undeniably sparking enthusiasm, as investors eagerly anticipate additional gains in the upcoming days. While the delight of profiting from the market is clear and tangible, it is crucial to approach this optimism with a prudent perspective.