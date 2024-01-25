Should you raise your mutual fund SIP in light of the recent market downturn? 3 experts answer
Deciding whether to boost your SIP amount during a market decline is a frequent challenge encountered by investors. Various factors must be weighed, and the optimal decision hinges on your circumstances and risk tolerance.
The recent downturn in the market has presented a challenging situation for mutual fund investors about their systematic investment plans (SIPs). Determining whether to boost, retain, or reduce SIP allocations during a market dip can be a complex decision. Numerous investors are seeking advice from experts on whether to elevate their SIP allocations or adopt a wait-and-see approach amidst the ongoing market sell-off.