Should you raise your mutual fund SIP in light of the recent market downturn?

The recent downturn in the market has presented a challenging situation for mutual fund investors about their systematic investment plans (SIPs). Determining whether to boost, retain, or reduce SIP allocations during a market dip can be a complex decision. Numerous investors are seeking advice from experts on whether to elevate their SIP allocations or adopt a wait-and-see approach amidst the ongoing market sell-off.

The recent significant drop in Indian benchmark indices is likely the result of a combination of factors. Let’s examine these three contributing elements:

Dissatisfactory performance in the December quarter : Numerous prominent companies disclosed disappointing financial results for the last quarter of the year, failing to meet analyst forecasts. This absence of favourable growth momentum adversely affected investor confidence and resulted in selling pressure across the broader market.

Muted global conditions : The influence of subdued signals from global markets cannot be ignored. Apprehensions regarding geopolitical tensions, economic deceleration in significant economies, and the global upsurge in interest rates contributed to the pessimistic sentiment in India.

Influence of elevated US treasury yields: The recent upswing in US Treasury yields, marking a five-week peak, exerted additional pressure on domestic equities. Increased yields in the US make assets denominated in dollars more appealing, prompting a withdrawal of capital from emerging markets such as India. This outflow of foreign investment adds to the downward pressure on Indian stock prices. Apart from these factors, other possible elements contributing to the market downturn may encompass:

Institutional investors engaging in profit booking : Following a robust performance in recent months, certain investors may be capitalizing on profits, resulting in short-term selling pressure.

Sector-specific worries: Adverse developments within particular sectors, such as IT or pharma, could be affecting the stocks in those sectors and exerting a downward pull on the overall market. Momentum is waning in mid-cap and small-cap stocks. Increasing market volatility is gradually steering investors towards the large-cap sector, known for its relative stability and less susceptibility to drastic fluctuations. The anxiety amidst frequent market turbulence is palpable. Undoubtedly, the ongoing market decline can offer a chance for long-term investors to acquire blue-chip stocks at potentially appealing prices. Nevertheless, it is crucial to approach this scenario with a strategic and cautious mindset.

Amidst the ongoing chaos, numerous investors are contemplating whether they should raise their mutual fund SIPs to capitalize on the market downturn.

Viral Bhatt, Founder, Money Mantra said, "Whether or not you should increase your mutual fund SIP amid the recent market slump depends on several factors and isn't a one-size-fits-all answer. There are benefits of increasing your SIPs including rupee-cost averaging, wherein a market slump presents an opportunity to buy more units at lower prices. This balances out your overall cost per unit and potentially boosts your returns when the market recovers. You cannot ignore compounding benefits too as by investing more during a downturn, you accumulate more units, which, due to compounding, can significantly increase your corpus over the long term."

Bhatt also adds, “Maintaining or increasing your SIP during a volatile period reinforces the habit of regular investing, crucial for long-term wealth creation," thus, hinting at why investors can gain by gradually increasing their SIPs when the market is in red.

But then there is Suresh Sadagopan, Founder, Ladder7 Wealth Planners who advises investors to approach with more care. Sadagopan adds, “We cannot prune or add investments, especially SIPs based on market volatility. If one has surplus cash, one could put in money when the markets are down. Otherwise, SIPs should be continued irrespective of market swings."

Gaurav Rastogi, founder and CEO, Kuvera.in adds, "Just like SIP is about investing discipline and not about market timing, so is increasing your SIP amount annually by at least the rate of inflation."

Salonee Sanghvi, Founder, My Wealth Guide says, “Every year the market corrects by 10-15%. It is very difficult to correctly gauge the timing and quantum of the fall. Over a 10-year horizon, Indian equity markets will trend upwards. I think one should look at what can be realistically saved every month and do a SIP of the entire amount based on their asset allocation."

Although boosting SIPs and expanding investments can be a sound strategy to accumulate more units, investors should exercise caution and refrain from making hasty decisions about when, where, and how to allocate their funds. Predicting the market bottom is notoriously challenging, and while the current correction might appear to be an opportune entry point, there remains the possibility of further price declines. It’s essential to avoid impulsivity and refrain from hastily making significant investments.

Additionally, contemplate adopting a phased approach rather than consolidating all your investments into one. Initiate with smaller amounts and average down your costs over time, aligning with market fluctuations. Most significantly, if you find yourself uncertain about navigating the market downturn or choosing appropriate stocks or mutual funds, consider seeking guidance from a financial advisor. A professional advisor can offer personalized recommendations tailored to your risk profile and investment objectives.

Investing during market downturns can indeed be a savvy strategy for long-term wealth creation. However, it’s imperative to approach it cautiously, meticulously select stocks, and uphold a long-term perspective.

