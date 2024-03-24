An SIP of ₹10,000 a month in this Franklin mutual fund would have made you a crorepati
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund has given an annualised return of 14.33 percent since inception. So, upon investing ₹10,000 every month, one could have enabled an investment of ₹20 lakh to grow to nearly ₹98 lakh
Consistency always pays high returns. Just as in life, it pays in the world of investing as well. When an investor invests for a considerably long period in a mutual fund scheme, the returns are disproportionately higher in the latter years vis-à-vis in the initial years.