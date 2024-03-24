An SIP of ₹10,000 a month in this Franklin mutual fund would have made you a crorepati

Franklin India Focused Equity Fund has given an annualised return of 14.33 percent since inception. So, upon investing ₹ 10,000 every month, one could have enabled an investment of ₹ 20 lakh to grow to nearly ₹ 98 lakh

Consistency always pays high returns. Just as in life, it pays in the world of investing as well. When an investor invests for a considerably long period in a mutual fund scheme, the returns are disproportionately higher in the latter years vis-à-vis in the initial years.

This happens because the investment grows with time and the percentage of return happens on the inflated sum. From the doyens of investing such as Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio to great scientist Albert Scientist, everyone has acknowledged the power of compounding.

High returns To showcase the potent power of compounding, we have randomly selected one mutual fund scheme — Franklin India Focused Equity Fund – which was launched nearly 16 years ago in July 2007 and has given reasonably good returns in the recent past i.e., 14.33 per cent CAGR (compound annualised growth rate) per annum since inception.

And if a wise investor had decided to invest ₹10,000 regularly in this scheme in the past one year, the investment would have grown to ₹1.46 lakh by investing only ₹1.20 lakh.

Tenure Return (%) ₹ 10K SIP becomes Investment (Rs) 1 year 36.55 1.46 lakh 1.20 lakh 3 years 20.09 4.96 lakh 3.6 lakh 5 years 19.73 10.26 lakh 6 lakh 10 years 19.27 36.47 lakh 12 lakh S Inception 14.33 97.58 lakh 20 lakh

(Source: franklintempletonindia.com, calculated on personalfn.com) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, if someone had continued to invest ₹10,000 via SIP (systematic investment plan) for three continuous years, the investment would have grown to ₹4.96 lakh by investing ₹3.6 lakh.

In five years, this investment would have grown to ₹10.26 lakh by making an investment of ₹6 lakh.

Similarly, by making a regular investment of ₹10,000 via SIP over a period of 10 years, investor would have accumulated ₹36.47 lakh by making an investment of ₹12 lakh.

And similarly, if someone had been persistent enough to invest ₹10,000 every month since the scheme’s inception, the investment would have grown to ₹97.58 lakh by making a total investment of ₹20 lakh.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.



