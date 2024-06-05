Smart SIP vs Normal SIP: Which one is a better investment choice?
Normal SIPs offer a “set and forget” strategy that may lose out on potential market opportunities but is great for consistency. Conversely, smart SIPs offer a dynamic feature that enables investments to be adjusted in reaction to market conditions. Higher returns could result from this.
Your level of comfort with a more automated approach, your risk tolerance, and your investing objectives will all play a role in determining which kind of systematic investment plan (SIP) is best for you. A summary of the two options is provided below.