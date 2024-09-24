Mutual fund assets spike 40% in a year on equity-oriented schemes, higher retail participation: AMFI data

The assets managed by the mutual fund industry increased by 40.70 per cent from 46.94 lakh crore in August 2023 to 66.04 lakh crore in August 2024.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published24 Sep 2024, 07:51 PM IST
The proportionate share of equity-oriented schemes is now 60.1 per cent of the industry assets in August 2024, vis-à-vis 52.7 per cent in August 2023.
The proportionate share of equity-oriented schemes is now 60.1 per cent of the industry assets in August 2024, vis-à-vis 52.7 per cent in August 2023.

The assets managed by the mutual fund industry in the country rose by 40.70 per cent in the past one year, rising from 46.94 lakh crore in August 2023 to 66.04 lakh crore in August this year, the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) revealed.

This jump is noteworthy because it is attributable to an increase in retail investors' investment, particularly in equity schemes.

Sample this: the value of assets held by individual investors in mutual funds rose from 27.15 lakh crore in August 2023 to 40.36 lakh crore in August 2024, a whopping 48.67 per cent increase.

Also Read | Mutual Funds: LIC MF set to launch ₹100 daily SIPs; experts sound upbeat

Also, the proportionate share of equity-oriented schemes is now 60.1 per cent of the industry assets in August 2024, vis-à-vis 52.7 per cent in August 2023, according to the Industry Trends data for August 2024.

Debt schemes

Conversely, the proportionate share of debt-oriented schemes in industry assets was 14.5 per cent in August 2024, significantly lower than 19.2 per cent a year ago. At the same time, ETF market share was 12.7 per cent in August 2024, the same as in August 2023.

Interestingly, equity-oriented schemes derive 88 per cent of their assets from individual investors, whereas debt schemes derive 37 per cent from individual investors.

Meanwhile, institutional investors are dominant in liquid and money market schemes (88 per cent), debt schemes (63 per cent) and ETFs & FOFOs (89 per cent). The value of institutional assets rose from 19.79 lakh crore in August 2023 to 25.68 lakh crore in August 2024, a jump of 29.77 per cent.

Also Read | Axis Mutual Fund to launch Nifty 500 Value 50 ETF for long-term wealth creation

Additionally, individual investors primarily hold equity-oriented schemes, whereas institutions hold liquid, debt-oriented schemes and ETFs & fund of funds.

Around 87 per cent of individual investor assets are held in equity schemes while 52 per cent of institutional assets are held in liquid or money market schemes and debt schemes.

SIP contribution

The jump in mutual fund assets is also attributable to the increase in SIP contributions. The number of SIP accounts stood at its highest ever, at 9,61,36,329 in August 2024 as compared to 9,33,96,174 in July 2024.

Also Read | Mutual Funds: A safer, diversified alternative to SME IPOs for retail investors

The SIP asset under management (AUM) was highest ever at 13,38,944.73 crore in August 2024, as compared to 13,09,385.46 crore in July 2024. The SIP contribution stood at an all-time high of 23,547 crores in August 2024 compared to 23,331.75 crore in July 2024.

Sridharan Sundaram, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and Founder of Wealth Ladder Direct, says that there are two key reasons for this surge in the mutual fund assets in the past one year.

“One reason is that small and mid caps jumped anywhere between 30 to 40 percent in the past one year, and the second is the continuous inflow into mutual funds via SIPs to the tune of around 20,000 crore every month,” says Sundaram.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Business NewsMutual FundsMutual fund assets spike 40% in a year on equity-oriented schemes, higher retail participation: AMFI data

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.55
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    6.6 (4.29%)

    GAIL India

    222.60
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.02%)

    Tata Power

    467.70
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    13.35 (2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics

    292.15
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    5.75 (2.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    853.40
    03:50 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    76.3 (9.82%)

    K P R Mill

    1,011.05
    03:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    75.85 (8.11%)

    Sapphire Foods India

    375.35
    03:45 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    22.95 (6.51%)

    National Aluminium Company

    191.40
    03:49 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    11.1 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Mutual Funds

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.