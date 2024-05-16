Switching SIPs Annually? Here’s why you might be losing out
Switching mutual fund schemes based on recent top performers via SIPs may lead to underperformance. A study by Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund showed that sticking to mid-cap or small-cap index funds without switching yielded higher returns over 19 years.
Switching equity mutual fund schemes based on recent best performers may not be a rational thing to do when you invest via systematic investment plans (SIPs). A study conducted by Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund revealed that occasional switching across products leads to underperformance.