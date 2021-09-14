Tata Capital launches digital 'Loan Against Mutual Funds’. Know how to avail it

As reported by AMFI, the Indian Mutual Fund Industry’s AUM has grown from 15.18 trillion as on 31 July, 2016, to ₹35.32 trillion 31 July, 2021. Given the exponential growth in this investment category, Loan Against Mutual Funds is best suited for customers to meet their personal or business funding requirements. The customer also continues to hold the mutual funds portfolio and can enjoy its benefits as well. He/she does not require to redeem the portfolio and pays interest only on the applied loan amount, as per the release issued by Tata Capital.

