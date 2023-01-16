Tata Mutual Fund launches Tata Multicap Fund, NFO opens today. Details inside1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Tata Asset Management announced the launch of the Tata Multicap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks. The New Fund Offering (NFO) window for investing will open from 16 January 2023 and close on 30 January 2023. Thereafter the scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase after allotment.