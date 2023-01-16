Tata Mutual Fund launches Tata Multicap Fund, NFO opens today. Details inside

Speaking on the launch Rahul Singh, CIO - Equities, Tata Asset Management said, “Tata Multicap Fund focuses on combinations - across Market Caps, Strategies, Themes and Sectors with Growth at Reasonable Price or GARP as the underlying philosophy aiming to improve the risk adjusted returns of the overall portfolio and potentially provide a smoother journey to the investor. We believe that Tata Multicap fund can be well paced to capture the potential of a broad-based economic growth outlook for India over next 3-5 years."