Thanks to SEBI crackdown on small caps, inflow into equity mutual funds slipped 16 per cent in March, AMFI data
While inflow into equity schemes saw a marginal decline, debt mutual funds saw a redemption to the tune of ₹1.98 lakh crore in the March, the latest AMFI data reveals
Thanks to the Sebi’s crackdown on mutual fund houses with regards to their investment in small cap schemes, total equity inflow into mutual funds in March 2024 saw a decline in March 2024 vis-à-vis February 2024.
