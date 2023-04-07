The biggest ETF launch ever is just a $2 billion ESG fund reshuffle2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 02:35 AM IST
The record-breaking fund is the Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (ticker USCA), which debuted Tuesday with $2 billion in assets — leapfrogging the $1.35 billion launch of the Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) to take the top spot
The largest ETF launch of all time has just taken place in the US. Unfortunately, it was less dramatic or exciting than it sounds.
