The sweet spot lies in the mid-caps, says Niket Shah of Motilal Oswal
Mr Shah speaks about the sectors that are likely to perform in the next financial year, explains reasons for reading financial statements before investing. He also asserts that mid cap stocks tend to outperform small cap & large caps in the long run.
Before deciding to invest, young investors are advised to go through a company’s financial investment rather than adhering to the advice they receive on X (formerly twitter), believes Niket Shah, fund manager, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) in a telephonic interview with MintGenie.