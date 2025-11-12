Thematic funds top MF menu, but investors don't have a taste for them

Heart of the matter

According to industry experts, the contradiction stems from a regulatory stricture barring mutual funds from having more than one scheme in categories such large-caps and mid-caps. However, the restriction does not apply to thematic funds and sectoral funds, index funds, ETFs tracking different indices, and fund of funds having different underlying indices. This prompts asset managers to craft schemes focusing on specific themes or sectors to attract new investors, as they are not subject to this restriction.