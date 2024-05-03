Mutual Funds: 10 dynamic asset allocation funds beat the benchmark index in the past three years
Some of the top performing dynamic asset allocation funds which managed to beat the benchmark index include HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, Bank of India BAF and Baroda BNP Paribas BAF.
When investors make a decision to invest in a mutual fund scheme, they weigh a number of factors ranging from the historical returns to the fund house’s reputation, and overall market scenario to the future outlook.
