These 8 flexi cap mutual fund schemes gave over 16 percent annualised returns in 10 years
The annualised returns given by flexi cap funds hover in the range of 16-23 percent per annum. The highest returns of 23.85% were delivered by Quant Flexi Cap fund. So, if someone invested ₹one lakh 10 years ago, it would have grown to ₹8.49 lakh.
Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, retail investors tend to compare the returns given by one scheme vis-à-vis other schemes in the same category in order to maximise their wealth creation.
