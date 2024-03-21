These ELSS mutual funds gave over 20 percent annualised returns in the past five years. Check details
There are 4 mutual fund schemes which have given an annualised return of 20 percent in the past five years. These include ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund, JM Value Fund and Nippon India Value Fund.
The power of compounding is so potent that it is often referred to as magic. From doyens of investing such as Benjamin Graham to contemporary market gurus, all and sundry laud the power of compounding.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message