These twelve tax-saving equity mutual funds gave alpha returns in three years. Do you own any of these?
Investments in ELSS, also known as tax-saving equity mutual funds eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C.
Investments in Equity Linked Saving Scheme of mutual funds, popularly known as ELSS, are eligible for an income tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, subject to a 3-year lock-in period. ELSS funds, also referred to as tax-saving funds, have the dual advantage of wealth creation as well as tax savings. An investor can claim a deduction of up to ₹1.50 lakh .