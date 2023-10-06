Investments in Equity Linked Saving Scheme of mutual funds, popularly known as ELSS, are eligible for an income tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, subject to a 3-year lock-in period. ELSS funds, also referred to as tax-saving funds, have the dual advantage of wealth creation as well as tax savings. An investor can claim a deduction of up to ₹1.50 lakh . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to money experts, investing in ELSS funds in a lump sum can be a mistake as these are equity investments, and the market conditions at the time of your lump sum investment will have a significant impact on your returns.

According to a weekly report by SMC Global Securities Ltd., twelve mutual fund schemes gave alpha returns in three years.

These tax-saving equity mutual funds gave up to 31% returns in three years 1)SBI Long Term Equity Fund - Growth- 27.80%

2)Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund - Reg - Growth- 26.40%

3)Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco - Growth- 26.10%

4)HDFC Taxsaver - Growth- 28.20%

5)Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund - Reg - Growth -30.60%

6)Franklin India Taxshield - Growth- 28.70%

7)Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund - Reg - Growth- 23%

8)DSP Tax Saver Fund - Growth- 26.40%

9)Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund - Reg - Growth- 27.90%

10)Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Reg - Growth- 24.70%

11)Mahindra Manulife ELSS Fund - Reg - Growth- 26.40%

12)Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund - Reg - Growth- 23.80%

What is Alpha return? Alpha return is a term used in investing to describe when an investment strategy beats the market. So as per the report, if we see the benchmark indices performance for three years- Nifty 50- 20.50%, and S&P BSE Sensex- 20.10%.

Also Read: These small-cap funds gave up to 42% returns in just one year Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) Mutual Funds ELSS Funds are basically equity funds and are thus risky for a short duration. "They have the potential to give you better returns in the long run. Though the ELSS schemes have a lock-in period of only three years, there is no guarantee of positive returns within the lock-in," said tax and investment expert Balwant Jain.

If you are investing in ELSS funds or for that matter in any equity scheme or mutual fund, you should have a minimum time horizon of eight to 10 years, Jain added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



