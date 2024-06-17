Mutual Funds: 5 ELSS funds have given up to 25% return in last 3 years

Tax season presents an excellent opportunity to review your investment strategy and seek avenues to enhance wealth while reducing tax liabilities. In India, equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) offer a compelling choice for investors aiming to optimize tax benefits alongside wealth creation.
Below is a table showcasing some of the top-performing ELSS funds that can significantly bolster your long-term investment portfolio.
Name of the fund
SIP investment
(in Rs)
3-year returns
(in %)
Investment tenure
(in years)
Total value of returns
(in Rs)
10-year returns
(in %)
Investment tenure
(in years)
Total value of returns
(in Rs)
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver
10,000
25.78
3
5,46,535
20.01
10
38,26,117
JM ELSS Tax Saver Fund
10,000
24.57
3
5,35,464
18.67
10
35,09,494
Canara Robeco ELSS Tax Saver Fund
10,000
18.69
3
4,85,353
16.78
10
31,12,979
Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund
10,000
18.14
3
4,80,961
17.58
10
32,74,110
Kotak ELSS Tax Saver Fund
10,000
23.27
3
5,23,869
18.84
10
35,47,943
|Source: AMFI (As of June 17, 2024)
Ironically, many investors hastily enter ELSS funds believing it’s merely another type of equity fund aimed at wealth creation, often overlooking the inherent benefits unique to each fund. Here’s why ELSS can be highly appealing:
ELSS fund investments provide significant tax savings under Section 80C. Here’s an overview of the tax benefits:
The growth potential of ELSS is a significant advantage. Here’s a closer look at why:
Utilizing ELSS funds offers a method to instill regularity in your investment approach. Through a systematic investment plan (SIP), you consistently invest a predetermined amount, leveraging rupee-cost averaging. ELSS paired with SIPs thus form an effective strategy for cultivating disciplined investing habits.
For investors with a long-term perspective (usually five years or more), the lock-in period and market volatility of ELSS funds become less worrisome as market fluctuations tend to stabilize over time.
Selecting the appropriate ELSS fund necessitates thorough research into its performance, investment approach, and risk characteristics. It should align closely with your overarching investment objectives.
By comprehensively assessing both the advantages and potential risks, you can confidently determine whether ELSS fits well within your investment portfolio.