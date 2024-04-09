Gold Breaks Records! Top 6 mutual funds to mine investment opportunities
Gold can serve as a hedge against inflation and market volatility, although its price can be subject to fluctuations. By carefully assessing your investment objectives and risk tolerance, you can utilize gold mutual funds to bolster your portfolio's resilience against market swings.
Gold has a rich history as a prized asset for investors, particularly during periods of economic instability. Currently, the price of 22-karat gold in India is ₹6,565 per gram, while 24-karat gold, also known as 999 gold, is priced at ₹7,162 per gram. Here’s why gold is considered a prudent investment: