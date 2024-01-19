Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors often weigh the pros and cons of several factors. These include the category scheme falls under, reputation of the fund house which launched it, fund manager’s past performance and importantly – historical performance of the scheme.

Here, we list out the top performing flexi cap mutual fund schemes based on their annualised returns in the past five years. Before proceeding ahead, let us first understand what exactly are flexi cap mutual funds.

What are flexi-cap mutual funds?

These refer to the mutual fund schemes which enjoy the flexibility of investing in stocks of companies across the market capitalisation i.e. small cap, mid cap and large cap. However, there should be a minimum investment of 65 percent in equity & equity-related instruments.

There are a total of 38 mutual fund schemes in this category with total assets under management (AUM) of ₹3.27 lakh crore, shows the AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data as on Dec 31, 2023.

The AUM of flexi cap fund category is highest among all equity fund categories such as value, focused, large cap, multi cap, ELSS and small cap funds.

Here are the seven top-performing flexi cap funds:

Flexi cap mutual funds 5-year-returns (%) Quant Flexi Cap Fund 27.12 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 22.61 JM Flexicap Fund 21.68 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 18.87 Union Flexi Cap Fund 18.49 DSP Flexi Cap Fund 18.35 Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund 18.27

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Jan 17, 2024)

As the table above shows, three mutual fund schemes delivered over 20 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) return in the past five years. These are Quant Flexi Cap Fund, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and JM Flexicap Fund. The lowest five-year annualised return, the table shows, was given by Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund.

It is vital to point out here that the past returns do not guarantee future returns, therefore, investors are recommended to look at a scheme holistically without getting carried away with the past returns alone.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

