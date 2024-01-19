These top 7 flexi-cap mutual funds gave over 18% annualised return in the past 5 years. Check full list here
Three mutual fund schemes, Quant Flexi Cap Fund, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, and JM Flexicap Fund, delivered over 20 percent CAGR return in the past five years, according to AMFI data.
Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors often weigh the pros and cons of several factors. These include the category scheme falls under, reputation of the fund house which launched it, fund manager’s past performance and importantly – historical performance of the scheme.