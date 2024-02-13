 Top performing mutual funds of 2024 based on past returns. Should you invest too? | Mint
Top performing mutual funds of 2024 based on past returns. Should you invest too?
MintGenie

Top performing mutual funds of 2024 based on past returns. Should you invest too?

Deepika Chelani

Investing in mutual funds is popular for long-term growth and diversification. Factors like reputation, scheme category, and market performance influence investors' decisions. Here are top-performing mutual funds based on one-year returns.

Top performing mutual funds this year so far

Investing in mutual funds is a popular option for those looking for long-term growth and diversification. While historical returns are important to consider, there are other factors that also influence investors' decisions.

Factors like the fund house's reputation, scheme category, and market performance are key considerations. If you have invested in mutual funds this year, you have likely experienced positive returns, making it a rewarding time for mutual fund investors.

Here we provide a list of the top-performing mutual funds based on their one-year returns.

Focused Funds

1-year-returns (%)

Invesco India Focused Fund

49.43

JM Focused Fund

40.70

Quant Focused Fund

45.17

Invesco India Focused Fund

49.43

Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund

39.29

Focused mutual funds are investment schemes that concentrate on a limited number of stocks, with a maximum limit often set at 30. These funds must invest at least 65 percent of their assets in equity and equity-related instruments, as defined by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) categorization for mutual funds.

Large Cap Funds

1-year-returns (%)

Taurus Large Cap Fund 

36.72

Quant Large Cap Fund

49.24

JM Large Cap Fund  

38.25 

Bank of India Bluechip Fund

39.10

Nippon India Large Cap Fund  

36.10

Large-cap mutual funds are investment schemes that allocate a minimum of 80 percent of their portfolio to large-cap stocks, as per the guidelines set by the SEBI for categorization and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes.

Mid Cap Funds

1-year-returns (%)

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund  

53.75

HSBC Midcap Fund  

50.64

Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 

58.59 

JM Midcap Fund   

57.90

Quant Mid Cap Fund 

60.24 

(Source: AMFI, returns as on Feb 12, 2024)

Mid-cap mutual funds are investment schemes that allocate at least 65 percent of their assets to mid-cap stocks. Mid-cap stocks are securities of companies ranked between 101 to 250 based on their market capitalization in the stock markets, as per the guidelines set by the SEBI for categorization and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes.

Also Read: Index mutual funds: 5 key reasons to invest in them during bull run

It is important to note that while historical returns are significant, they do not guarantee the future performance of a mutual fund scheme. Investors should consider other crucial factors, including the scheme's category, the reputation of the fund house, and the track record of the fund manager, when making investment decisions. 

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. It is recommended to consult with a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decisions.

