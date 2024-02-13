Investing in mutual funds is a popular option for those looking for long-term growth and diversification. While historical returns are important to consider, there are other factors that also influence investors' decisions.

Factors like the fund house's reputation, scheme category, and market performance are key considerations. If you have invested in mutual funds this year, you have likely experienced positive returns, making it a rewarding time for mutual fund investors.

Here we provide a list of the top-performing mutual funds based on their one-year returns.

Focused Funds

Focused Funds 1-year-returns (%) Invesco India Focused Fund 49.43 JM Focused Fund 40.70 Quant Focused Fund 45.17 Invesco India Focused Fund 49.43 Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund 39.29

Focused mutual funds are investment schemes that concentrate on a limited number of stocks, with a maximum limit often set at 30. These funds must invest at least 65 percent of their assets in equity and equity-related instruments, as defined by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) categorization for mutual funds.

Large Cap Funds

Large Cap Funds 1-year-returns (%) Taurus Large Cap Fund 36.72 Quant Large Cap Fund 49.24 JM Large Cap Fund 38.25 Bank of India Bluechip Fund 39.10 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 36.10

Large-cap mutual funds are investment schemes that allocate a minimum of 80 percent of their portfolio to large-cap stocks, as per the guidelines set by the SEBI for categorization and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes.

Mid Cap Funds

Mid Cap Funds 1-year-returns (%) HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund 53.75 HSBC Midcap Fund 50.64 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 58.59 JM Midcap Fund 57.90 Quant Mid Cap Fund 60.24

(Source: AMFI, returns as on Feb 12, 2024)



Mid-cap mutual funds are investment schemes that allocate at least 65 percent of their assets to mid-cap stocks. Mid-cap stocks are securities of companies ranked between 101 to 250 based on their market capitalization in the stock markets, as per the guidelines set by the SEBI for categorization and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes.



It is important to note that while historical returns are significant, they do not guarantee the future performance of a mutual fund scheme. Investors should consider other crucial factors, including the scheme's category, the reputation of the fund house, and the track record of the fund manager, when making investment decisions.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. It is recommended to consult with a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decisions.

