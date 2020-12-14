Trust Group launches mutual fund

MUMBAI: Trust Group, a financial services company with a presence in investment banking and portfolio management, has announced the launch of a mutual fund . Trust AMC expects to unveil its first scheme in a few weeks’ time and will initially focus on the debt segment.

The Group currently has multiple lines of business in the debt market. It works as an arranger for non convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers, mobilising funds for issuers from the market. It also has a debt portfolio management service (PMS) of ₹13,193 crore with a client base dominated by exempted Provident Fund (PF) trusts.

"We expect to roll out the first mutual fund scheme over the next few weeks. In the first 1-2 years we are targeting an AUM of ₹8,000-10,000 crore. We will be focusing on the debt side and particularly the AAA bond space initially," said Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust Asset Management Company (AMC). Bagla previously worked in Principal Mutual Fund and the erstwhile Reliance Mutual Fund (now Nippon India Mutual Fund).

The move is likely to deepen competition in India’s mutual fund industry. The last mutual fund to launch in India was ITI Mutual Fund in 2019 which has accumulated an AUM of almost ₹700 crore.

The year 2020 has been challenging for the industry. It has seen large withdrawals on the equity side with monthly outflows in November reaching an all time high of around ₹13,000 crore. On the debt side, flows have held up after a surge in redemption in March and April, forcing a shock freeze in six schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. However, a series of easing measures and rate cuts have reduced the yields on these funds.

