Trust Group launches mutual fund

The year 2020 has been challenging for the industry. It has seen large withdrawals on the equity side with monthly outflows in November reaching an all time high of around ₹13,000 crore. On the debt side, flows have held up after a surge in redemption in March and April, forcing a shock freeze in six schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. However, a series of easing measures and rate cuts have reduced the yields on these funds.