Trust MF launches overnight fund

Speaking on the launch of the fund, Sandeep Bagla, CEO, TRUST Mutual Fund said, “Overnight Funds have emerged as one of the safest vehicles for corporates to park their excess money. TRUSTMF Overnight Fund thus provides Corporates a low-risk option for them to place their funds, which can be easily withdrawn as and when they need liquidity. TRUSTMF Overnight Fund will continue to reflect our commitment to creating quality products that follow the highest standards of safety for our investors."