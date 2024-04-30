Dynamic hybrid funds: Why should you invest in these mutual funds?
Dynamic hybrid funds, including balanced advantage and multi asset funds, have seen significant growth in AUM over the past 4 years, attracting conservative investors. Each AMC has unique structures and strategies, leading to stark contrasts in net equity exposure and returns.
If there is one category of mutual fund which has elicited extremely high investor interest in the last 5 years, it has been the dynamic hybrid funds which are sub categorised further into balanced advantage funds and multi asset funds. The dynamic asset allocation pattern of these funds has immensely attracted investors due to the design which ensures better risk mitigation.