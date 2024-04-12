US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts in 2024 second half: Should you invest in debt funds?
The US Fed has indicated it will cut interest rates in the latter half of 2024. It is an opportunity for investors to invest in debt funds and lock into current high yields and potential for future capital gains.
On 20th March, the US Federal Reserve, in its FOMC meeting, indicated that it would start cutting interest rates in the second half of this year. The RBI is also expected to follow the US Fed by cutting interest rates. Let us understand whether this is a good time to invest in debt funds.